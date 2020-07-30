Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Lead 2020 MTV VMA Nominations

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead the nominee field for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, earning nine nods each. The ceremony is set for August 30 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center with “limited to no audience,” as detailed by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The “Artist of the Year” nominees are Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, and DaBaby. Up for “Video of the Year” are Gaga and Grande (“Rain on Me”), Billie Eilish (“everything i wanted”), Taylor Swift (“The Man”), Eminem featuring Juice WRLD (“Godzilla”), The Weeknd (“Blinding Lights”), and Future featuring Drake (“Life Is Good”).

The “Song of the Year” category features Gaga and Grande (“Rain on Me”), Eilish (“everything i wanted”), Megan Thee Stallion (“Savage”), Post Malone (“Circles”), Doja Cat (“Say So”), and Roddy Ricch (“The Box”).

Up for “Best Rock” are The Killers (“Caution”), Green Day (“Oh Yeah!”), blink-182 (“Happy Days”), Evanescence (“Wasted on You”), Fall Out Boy featuring Wyclef Jean (“Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”), and Coldplay (“Orphans”).

The “Best Alternative” category includes Lana Day Rey (“Doin’ time”), The 1975 (“If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”), FINNEAS (“Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”), twenty one pilots (“Level of Concern”), Machine Gun Kelly (“Bloody Valentine”), and All Time Low (“Some Kind of Disaster”).

The full nominee list is available at the VMA site.