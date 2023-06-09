Hear Two More New The Weeknd Songs From The Idol

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Hannah Jadagu Is Indie’s Latest Sensation
The Weeknd continues to pump out new music from his recently-premiered HBO series The Idol. Out today (June 9) are “The Lure (Main Theme),” written and produced by the Weeknd and Mike Dean, and the Lily-Rose Depp-sung “World Class Sinner / I’m a Freak (Jocelyn’s Pop Single),” written by the Weeknd and Asa Taccone and produced by the latter.

These tracks follow “Double Fantasy” featuring Future and “Popular” featuring Madonna and Playboi Carti. The Idol Vol. 1 soundtrack will be released on June 30, while the controversial show itself, which stars the Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) and Depp, debuted last Sunday.

The Weeknd will return to the road tomorrow in Manchester, England, as part of his After Hours Til Dawn global stadium tour. Dates run through Aug. 6 in Prague.

Jonathan Cohen

