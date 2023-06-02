The Weeknd has drafted some big names to join him on the second single from the soundtrack to his upcoming HBO series The Idol. A be-careful-what-you-wish-for tale of fame riding a throwback Justin Timberlake beat, “Popular” features Madonna and Playboi Carti.

The Weeknd and Madonna each have a verse on the track, and Madonna can be heard intoning in her trademark voice at the very outset, “I’ve seen the devil down Sunset / in every place / and every face.” “Popular” follows the first single “Double Fantasy” featuring Future, which the Weeknd debuted at Coachella in April.

The Idol Vol. 1 soundtrack will be released on June 30. The Idol, starring the Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) and Lily-Rose Depp, premieres Sunday (June 4).

For Madonna, the appearance on “Popular” is another return to the spotlight ahead of her first tour in nearly four years, which begins July 15 in Vancouver and is currently deep into production rehearsals. Madonna is also tipped to appear on a new single with Sam Smith, “Vulgar,” due for release on June 9. She and Smith wrote the track with assistance from Ilya Salmanzadeh, OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, Omer Fedi, Henry Walter, and James Napier.