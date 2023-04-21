The Weeknd’s ‘Double Fantasy’ Video Shows a Sordid Side of Stardom

After debuting it last weekend at Coachella during a surprise appearance midway through Metro Boomin‘s set, the Weeknd‘s new single “Double Fantasy” has arrived. The heavily retro-sounding, synth-dominated track features Future and was produced by the Weeknd, Mike Dean, and Metro Boomin.

An accompanying official video includes an extensive look at The Idol, the upcoming Weeknd-starring HBO series for which “Double Fantasy” was written. Expect a lot of kinky sex, drugs, pensive stares, trips to the club, and trendy fashions in this tale of a pop star (Lily-Rose Depp) attempting to recover from a nervous breakdown. The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) plays Tedros, a nightclub impresario who appears to prey on her weakest impulses.

The series, which was heavily criticized for its subject matter and behind-the-scenes chaos in a Rolling Stone report in March, will premiere next month at the Cannes Film Festival and June 4 on HBO and its newly rebranded Max streaming service.

The Idol was co-created by the Weeknd, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim.