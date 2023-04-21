Instagram Facebook Twitter
Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters Reveal First Album After Taylor Hawkins’ Death, But Here We Are
Glen Matlock
Nevermind the Tories, Here’s Glen Matlock
The Return of the Coachella Rock Show

The Weeknd’s ‘Double Fantasy’ Video Shows a Sordid Side of Stardom

Track was written for the Weeknd’s upcoming HBO series ‘The Idol’
(Courtesy of HBO / Photographed by Eddy Chen)

After debuting it last weekend at Coachella during a surprise appearance midway through Metro Boomin‘s set, the Weeknd‘s new single “Double Fantasy” has arrived. The heavily retro-sounding, synth-dominated track features Future and was produced by the Weeknd, Mike Dean, and Metro Boomin.

An accompanying official video includes an extensive look at The Idol, the upcoming Weeknd-starring HBO series for which “Double Fantasy” was written. Expect a lot of kinky sex, drugs, pensive stares, trips to the club, and trendy fashions in this tale of a pop star (Lily-Rose Depp) attempting to recover from a nervous breakdown. The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) plays Tedros, a nightclub impresario who appears to prey on her weakest impulses.

 

The series, which was heavily criticized for its subject matter and behind-the-scenes chaos in a Rolling Stone report in March, will premiere next month at the Cannes Film Festival and June 4 on HBO and its newly rebranded Max streaming service.

The Weeknd

Also Read

The Weeknd’s The Idol Coming to HBO in Early June

The Idol was co-created by the Weeknd, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour

Criminal Justice Reform

Killer Mike on Why He’s ‘Bound’ By His Belief in the First Amendment

Community

Friendship, Love & Loyalty: Dropkick Murphys’ Claddagh Fund Raises Money for Communities in Need

Free Speech

‘Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?’: How Stanford’s Free Speech Debacle Fits in Shout-down College Culture

more from spin

(Courtesy of HBO / Photographed by Eddy Chen)
News

The Weeknd’s ‘Double Fantasy’ Video Shows a Sordid Side of Stardom

Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj (photo: Alex “Grizz” Loucas).
News

Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj Join Forces on ‘Alone’

Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Black Star Line Festival
News

Vic Mensa Drafts Chance the Rapper, G-Eazy for Latest Single

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top