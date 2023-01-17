Madonna Announces 40th Anniversary ‘Celebration Tour’

Madonna will celebrate her 40th anniversary on the charts with her first retrospective concert tour. The aptly named Celebration Tour will begin July 15 in Vancouver and run through Oct. 7 in Las Vegas, with a European leg to follow from Oct. 14 in London to Dec. 1 in Amsterdam.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” says Madonna, who has long resisted delving fully into her legendary back catalog in a live setting. Bob the Drag Queen will appear on all dates, ticket information for which can be found on Madonna’s website.

The Celebration Tour is Madonna’s first outing since the 2019-2020 run of shows in support of her album Madame X. Those dates were hampered by a Madonna back injury that forced several cancellations, and their set lists were dominated by 11 or 12 songs nightly from the album and only a handful of tracks from earlier classic releases.

The new tour was revealed through a video harkening back to Madonna’s 1991 documentary Truth or Dare, with the artist cajoling celebrities such as Amy Schumer, Eric Andre, Diplo, a very stoned Lil Wayne, and Jack Black to perform a variety of sex-related activities.

Madonna has also been immersed behind the scenes in her long-in-the-works biopic, which she will direct herself. No casting or release date for the project has been announced.

Madonna’s Celebration tour dates:

July 15: Vancouver (Rogers Arena)

July 18: Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)

July 22: Phoenix (Footprint Center)

July 25: Denver (Ball Arena)

July 27: Tulsa, Okla. (BOK Center)

July 30: St. Paul, Minn. (Xcel Energy Center)

Aug. 2: Cleveland (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)

Aug. 5: Detroit (Little Ceaseas Arena)

Aug. 7: Pittsburgh (PPG Paints Arena)

Aug. 9: Chicago (United Center)

Aug. 13: Toronto (Scotiabank Arena)

Aug. 19: Montreal (Bell Centre)

Aug. 23-24: New York (Madison Square Garden)

Aug. 30: Boston (TD Garden Arena)

Sept. 2: Washington, D.C. (Capital One Arena)

Sept. 5: Atlanta (State Farm Arena)

Sept. 7: Tampa, Fla. (Amalie Arena)

Sept. 9: Miami (Miaim-Dade Arena)

Sept. 18: Dallas (American Airlines Center)

Sept. 21: Austin, Texas (Moody Center)

Sept. 27: Los Angeles (Crypto.com Arena)

Oct. 4: San Francisco (Chase Center)

Oct. 7: Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

Oct. 14: London (The O2)

Oct. 21: Antwerp, Belgium (Sportpaleis)

Oct. 25: Copenhagen (Royal Arena)

Oct. 28: Stockholm (Tele2 Arena)

Nov. 1: Barcelona (Palau Saint Jordi)

Nov. 6: Lisbon (Altice Arena)

Nov. 12-13: Paris (Accor Arena)

Nov. 15: Cologne, Germany (Lanxess Arena)

Nov. 23: Milan (Mediolanum Forum)

Nov. 28: Berlin (Mercedes-Benz Arena)

Dec. 1: Amsterdam (Ziggo Dome)