Instagram Facebook Twitter
Wilco
Wilco Welcomes 2023 With Cruel Country Tour, Short Film
Noel Gallagher Announces New Album And … His Divorce
The Regrettes
Lydia Night on How Mushrooms, Enya, and Joshua Tree Inspired ‘Further Joy’

Madonna Announces 40th Anniversary ‘Celebration Tour’

Dates begin July 17 in Vancouver
Madonna
(Credit: Ricardo Gomes)

Madonna will celebrate her 40th anniversary on the charts with her first retrospective concert tour. The aptly named Celebration Tour will begin July 15 in Vancouver and run through Oct. 7 in Las Vegas, with a European leg to follow from Oct. 14 in London to Dec. 1 in Amsterdam.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” says Madonna, who has long resisted delving fully into her legendary back catalog in a live setting. Bob the Drag Queen will appear on all dates, ticket information for which can be found on Madonna’s website.

The Celebration Tour is Madonna’s first outing since the 2019-2020 run of shows in support of her album Madame X. Those dates were hampered by a Madonna back injury that forced several cancellations, and their set lists were dominated by 11 or 12 songs nightly from the album and only a handful of tracks from earlier classic releases.

The new tour was revealed through a video harkening back to Madonna’s 1991 documentary Truth or Dare, with the artist cajoling celebrities such as Amy Schumer, Eric Andre, Diplo, a very stoned Lil Wayne, and Jack Black to perform a variety of sex-related activities.

Madonna

Also Read

New Madonna Collections to Spotlight 40 Years of Club Hits

Madonna has also been immersed behind the scenes in her long-in-the-works biopic, which she will direct herself. No casting or release date for the project has been announced.

 

Madonna’s Celebration tour dates:

July 15: Vancouver (Rogers Arena)
July 18: Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)
July 22: Phoenix (Footprint Center)
July 25: Denver (Ball Arena)
July 27: Tulsa, Okla. (BOK Center)
July 30: St. Paul, Minn. (Xcel Energy Center)
Aug. 2: Cleveland (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)
Aug. 5: Detroit (Little Ceaseas Arena)
Aug. 7: Pittsburgh (PPG Paints Arena)
Aug. 9: Chicago (United Center)
Aug. 13: Toronto (Scotiabank Arena)
Aug. 19: Montreal (Bell Centre)
Aug. 23-24: New York (Madison Square Garden)
Aug. 30: Boston (TD Garden Arena)
Sept. 2: Washington, D.C. (Capital One Arena)
Sept. 5: Atlanta (State Farm Arena)
Sept. 7: Tampa, Fla. (Amalie Arena)
Sept. 9: Miami (Miaim-Dade Arena)
Sept. 18: Dallas (American Airlines Center)
Sept. 21: Austin, Texas (Moody Center)
Sept. 27: Los Angeles (Crypto.com Arena)
Oct. 4: San Francisco (Chase Center)
Oct. 7: Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)
Oct. 14: London (The O2)
Oct. 21: Antwerp, Belgium (Sportpaleis)
Oct. 25: Copenhagen (Royal Arena)
Oct. 28: Stockholm (Tele2 Arena)
Nov. 1: Barcelona (Palau Saint Jordi)
Nov. 6: Lisbon (Altice Arena)
Nov. 12-13: Paris (Accor Arena)
Nov. 15: Cologne, Germany (Lanxess Arena)
Nov. 23: Milan (Mediolanum Forum)
Nov. 28: Berlin (Mercedes-Benz Arena)
Dec. 1: Amsterdam (Ziggo Dome)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Community

Taking On AC/DC Taught Me Why Most Music Biographies Suck

Addiction

Show up and Ask for Help (And Maybe Legends Will Deliver), Says Sober Documentary Maker Michelle Esrick

Addiction

Ziggy’s Final Message Can Save The Afflicted, Says Matt Pinfield: You’re Not Alone

Impact

Tennis, Meds, and Therapy: How Cold War Kids’ Nathan Willett Plays A Good Touring Game

more from spin

Lovers and Friends lineup
News

Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Usher Highlight Massive Lovers & Friends Lineup

Ruston Kelly
News

Ruston Kelly Announces New Album, The Weakness

MGMT
News

MGMT Playing Oracular Spectacular in Full for First Time at Just Like Heaven Fest

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top