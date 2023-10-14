After a three-month delay following a June hospitalization which prompted the postponement of a North American touring leg, Madonna began her long-awaited Celebration outing tonight (Oct. 14) at London’s O2 Arena. The 27-song show was split into five acts, each with pre-recorded introductions, and included a number of tracks Madonna hasn’t performed live in many years.

Among them were opener “Nothing Really Matters,” which hasn’t been seen since 1999, “Bad Girl” and “Rain,” aired for the first time since 1993, “Bedtime Story,” played for the first time since 1995, and “Into the Groove,” which had been absent since 2009. As has been common on Madonna tours for decades, numerous snippets of other songs were woven into the performances, such as Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy,” Kehlani’s “Gangsta,” and Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul.”

Madonna, who turned 65 in August, also offered up an acoustic cover of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and performed “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” which she previously recorded for her role in the film Evita. Among the hits absent from the show were “Material Girl,” “Borderline,” “Lucky Star,” and “Cherish,”

Following the Dec. 6 London conclusion of the European Celebration leg, the tour resumes Dec. 13 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and will run through April 24 in Mexico City.

Here is Madonna’s set list:

Nothing Really Matters

Everybody

Into the Groove

Burning Up

Open Your Heart

Holiday

Live To Tell

Like a Prayer

Erotica

Justify My Love

Hung Up

Bad Girl

Vogue

Human Nature

Crazy for You

Die Another Day

Don’t Tell Me

Mother and Father

Little Star

I Will Survive

La Isla Bonita

Don’t Cry for Me Argentina

Bedtime Story

Ray of Light

Rain

Bitch I’m Madonna

Celebration