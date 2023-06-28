Madonna‘s Celebration tour has been postponed after the pop legend was hospitalized in an intensive care unit last weekend with a serious bacterial infection. In a message posted on his Instagram account, longtime Madonna manager Guy Oseary wrote that Madonna’s “health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

Continuing, Oseary said that the Madonna team will “share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The Celebration tour was scheduled to kick off in Vancouver next month and hit 42 additional cities across the globe, running through to early 2024. It promised to highlight Madonna’s “unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years.” A video announcement of the tour (channeling her 1991 film Truth or Dare) featured Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, Eric Andre, Jack Black, and more. Bob the Drag Queen was scheduled to appear at all dates. This would have been Madonna’s first tour since a 2019-20 run in support of the album Madame X.

Recently, Madonna appeared on “Popular” with the Weeknd and Playboi Carti, which will appear on the upcoming soundtrack for The Idol, and “Vulgar” featuring Sam Smith.