Madonna Announces Rescheduled Celebration Tour Dates

A few months after being hospitalized with a serious bacterial infection and announcing the postponement of her North American tour dates, today (Aug. 15) Madonna has announced the rescheduled tour itinerary.

The tour kicks off on Dec. 13 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Most stops will feature multi-night stands in each city. Four of Madonna’s five Los Angeles shows moved from Crypto.com Arena to the Forum. Five dates (in Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Phoenix) were canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

The Celebration tour will conclude in April 2024 with a four-night stand in Mexico City.

The European dates will get underway Oct. 14 in London.

When the Celebration tour was announced in January, Madonna said she was “excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.” The artist has long resisted delving fully into her legendary back catalog in a live setting, and her last tour, a 2019-2020 outing in support of her album Madame X, featured 11 or 12 songs nightly from that project and only a handful of tracks from earlier classic releases.

See the full list of Madonna’s Celebration tour dates below: