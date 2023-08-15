Skip to content
Madonna Announces Rescheduled Celebration Tour Dates

Dates were postponed following pop star's hospitalization in June

Madonna
(Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A few months after being hospitalized with a serious bacterial infection and announcing the postponement of her North American tour dates, today (Aug. 15) Madonna has announced the rescheduled tour itinerary.

The tour kicks off on Dec. 13 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Most stops will feature multi-night stands in each city. Four of Madonna’s five Los Angeles shows moved from Crypto.com Arena to the Forum. Five dates (in Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Phoenix) were canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

The Celebration tour will conclude in April 2024 with a four-night stand in Mexico City.

The European dates will get underway Oct. 14 in London.

Madonna

When the Celebration tour was announced in January, Madonna said she was “excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.” The artist has long resisted delving fully into her legendary back catalog in a live setting, and her last tour, a 2019-2020 outing in support of her album Madame X, featured 11 or 12 songs nightly from that project and only a handful of tracks from earlier classic releases.

See the full list of Madonna’s Celebration tour dates below:

10/14/2023London, UKThe O2
10/15/2023London, UKThe O2
10/17/2023London, UKThe O2
10/18/2023London, UKThe O2
10/21/2023Antwerp, BESportpaleis
10/22/2023Antwerp, BESportpaleis
10/25/2023Copenhagen, DKRoyal Arena
10/26/2023Copenhagen, DKRoyal Arena
10/28/2023Stockholm, SETele2 Arena
11/1/2023Barcelona, ESPalau Sant Jordi
11/2/2023Barcelona, ESPalau Sant Jordi
11/6/2023Lisbon, PTAltice Arena
11/7/2023Lisbon, PTAltice Arena
11/12/2023Paris, FRAccor Arena
11/13/2023Paris, FRAccor Arena
11/15/2023Cologne, DELanxess Arena
11/16/2023Cologne, DELanxess Arena
11/19/2023Paris, FRAccor Arena
11/20/2023Paris, FRAccor Arena
11/23/2023Milan, ITMediolanum Forum
11/25/2023Milan, ITMediolanum Forum
11/28/2023Berlin, DEMercedes-Benz Arena
11/29/2023Berlin, DEMercedes-Benz Arena
12/1/2023Amsterdam, NLZiggo Dome
12/2/2023Amsterdam, NLZiggo Dome
12/5/2023London, UKThe O2
12/6/2023London, UKThe O2
   
  
Madonna – The Celebration Tour – 2023/2024
New DateVenue CityVenue NameRescheduled From
12/13/2023BrooklynBarclays CenterOriginal Date (no change)
12/14/2023BrooklynBarclays CenterOriginal Date (no change)
12/16/2023BrooklynBarclays CenterMSG – 8/27/2023*
12/18/2023WashingtonCapital One ArenaOriginal Date (no change)
12/19/2023WashingtonCapital One Arena9/2/2023
1/8/2024BostonTD Garden8/30/2023
1/9/2024BostonTD Garden8/31/2023
1/11/2024TorontoScotiabank Arena8/13/2023
1/12/2024TorontoScotiabank Arena8/14/2023
1/15/2024DetroitLittle Caesars Arena8/5/2023
1/18/2024MontrealBell Centre8/19/2023
1/20/2024MontrealBell Centre8/20/2023
1/22/2024New YorkMadison Square Garden Arena8/23/2023
1/23/2024New YorkMadison Square Garden Arena8/24/2023
1/25/2024PhiladelphiaWells Fargo Center12/20/2023
1/29/2024New YorkMadison Square Garden Arena8/26/2023
2/1/2024ChicagoUnited Center8/9/2023
2/2/2024ChicagoUnited Center8/10/2023
2/5/2024PittsburghPPG Paints Arena8/7/2023
2/8/2024ClevelandRocket Mortgage FieldHouse8/2/2023
2/13/2024Saint PaulXcel Energy Center7/30/2023
2/17/2024SeattleClimate Pledge Arena7/18/2023
2/18/2024SeattleClimate Pledge Arena7/19/2023
2/21/2024VancouverRogers Arena7/15/2023
2/24/2024SacramentoGolden 1 Center1/13/2024
2/27/2024San FranciscoChase Center10/4/2023
2/28/2024San FranciscoChase Center10/5/2023
3/1/2024Las VegasT-Mobile Arena10/7/2023
3/2/2024Las VegasT-Mobile Arena10/8/2024
3/4/2024Los AngelesKia ForumCrypto.com – 9/27/23*
3/5/2024Los AngelesKia ForumCrypto.com – 9/28/23*
3/7/2024Los AngelesKia ForumCrypto.com – 9/30/23*
3/9/2024Los AngelesKia ForumCrypto.com – 10/01/23*
3/11/2024Los AngelesKia ForumKia Forum – 1/7/24 & 1/8/24*
3/13/2024Palm DesertAcrisure Arena1/11/2024
3/16/2024PhoenixFootprint Center7/22/2023
3/19/2024DenverBall Arena7/25/2023
3/24/2024DallasAmerican Airlines Center9/18/2023
3/25/2024DallasAmerican Airlines Center9/19/2023
3/28/2024HoustonToyota Center9/13/2023
3/29/2024HoustonToyota Center9/14/2023
4/1/2024AtlantaState Farm Arena9/5/2023
4/4/2024TampaAmalie Arena9/7/2023
4/6/2024MiamiKaseya Center9/9/2023
4/7/2024MiamiKaseya Center9/10/2023
4/14/2024AustinMoody Center9/21/2023
4/15/2024AustinMoody Center9/22/2023
    
4/20/2024Mexico CityPalacio De Los Deportes1/25/2024
4/21/2024Mexico CityPalacio De Los Deportes1/27/2024
4/23/2024Mexico CityPalacio De Los Deportes1/28/2024
4/24/2024Mexico CityPalacio De Los Deportes1/30/2024

