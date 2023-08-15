Madonna Announces Rescheduled Celebration Tour Dates

A few months after being hospitalized with a serious bacterial infection and announcing the postponement of her North American tour dates, today (Aug. 15) Madonna has announced the rescheduled tour itinerary.
The tour kicks off on Dec. 13 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Most stops will feature multi-night stands in each city. Four of Madonna’s five Los Angeles shows moved from Crypto.com Arena to the Forum. Five dates (in Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Phoenix) were canceled due to scheduling conflicts.
The Celebration tour will conclude in April 2024 with a four-night stand in Mexico City.
The European dates will get underway Oct. 14 in London.
When the Celebration tour was announced in January, Madonna said she was “excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.” The artist has long resisted delving fully into her legendary back catalog in a live setting, and her last tour, a 2019-2020 outing in support of her album Madame X, featured 11 or 12 songs nightly from that project and only a handful of tracks from earlier classic releases.
See the full list of Madonna’s Celebration tour dates below:
|10/14/2023
|London, UK
|The O2
|10/15/2023
|London, UK
|The O2
|10/17/2023
|London, UK
|The O2
|10/18/2023
|London, UK
|The O2
|10/21/2023
|Antwerp, BE
|Sportpaleis
|10/22/2023
|Antwerp, BE
|Sportpaleis
|10/25/2023
|Copenhagen, DK
|Royal Arena
|10/26/2023
|Copenhagen, DK
|Royal Arena
|10/28/2023
|Stockholm, SE
|Tele2 Arena
|11/1/2023
|Barcelona, ES
|Palau Sant Jordi
|11/2/2023
|Barcelona, ES
|Palau Sant Jordi
|11/6/2023
|Lisbon, PT
|Altice Arena
|11/7/2023
|Lisbon, PT
|Altice Arena
|11/12/2023
|Paris, FR
|Accor Arena
|11/13/2023
|Paris, FR
|Accor Arena
|11/15/2023
|Cologne, DE
|Lanxess Arena
|11/16/2023
|Cologne, DE
|Lanxess Arena
|11/19/2023
|Paris, FR
|Accor Arena
|11/20/2023
|Paris, FR
|Accor Arena
|11/23/2023
|Milan, IT
|Mediolanum Forum
|11/25/2023
|Milan, IT
|Mediolanum Forum
|11/28/2023
|Berlin, DE
|Mercedes-Benz Arena
|11/29/2023
|Berlin, DE
|Mercedes-Benz Arena
|12/1/2023
|Amsterdam, NL
|Ziggo Dome
|12/2/2023
|Amsterdam, NL
|Ziggo Dome
|12/5/2023
|London, UK
|The O2
|12/6/2023
|London, UK
|The O2
|Madonna – The Celebration Tour – 2023/2024
|New Date
|Venue City
|Venue Name
|Rescheduled From
|12/13/2023
|Brooklyn
|Barclays Center
|Original Date (no change)
|12/14/2023
|Brooklyn
|Barclays Center
|Original Date (no change)
|12/16/2023
|Brooklyn
|Barclays Center
|MSG – 8/27/2023*
|12/18/2023
|Washington
|Capital One Arena
|Original Date (no change)
|12/19/2023
|Washington
|Capital One Arena
|9/2/2023
|1/8/2024
|Boston
|TD Garden
|8/30/2023
|1/9/2024
|Boston
|TD Garden
|8/31/2023
|1/11/2024
|Toronto
|Scotiabank Arena
|8/13/2023
|1/12/2024
|Toronto
|Scotiabank Arena
|8/14/2023
|1/15/2024
|Detroit
|Little Caesars Arena
|8/5/2023
|1/18/2024
|Montreal
|Bell Centre
|8/19/2023
|1/20/2024
|Montreal
|Bell Centre
|8/20/2023
|1/22/2024
|New York
|Madison Square Garden Arena
|8/23/2023
|1/23/2024
|New York
|Madison Square Garden Arena
|8/24/2023
|1/25/2024
|Philadelphia
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/20/2023
|1/29/2024
|New York
|Madison Square Garden Arena
|8/26/2023
|2/1/2024
|Chicago
|United Center
|8/9/2023
|2/2/2024
|Chicago
|United Center
|8/10/2023
|2/5/2024
|Pittsburgh
|PPG Paints Arena
|8/7/2023
|2/8/2024
|Cleveland
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|8/2/2023
|2/13/2024
|Saint Paul
|Xcel Energy Center
|7/30/2023
|2/17/2024
|Seattle
|Climate Pledge Arena
|7/18/2023
|2/18/2024
|Seattle
|Climate Pledge Arena
|7/19/2023
|2/21/2024
|Vancouver
|Rogers Arena
|7/15/2023
|2/24/2024
|Sacramento
|Golden 1 Center
|1/13/2024
|2/27/2024
|San Francisco
|Chase Center
|10/4/2023
|2/28/2024
|San Francisco
|Chase Center
|10/5/2023
|3/1/2024
|Las Vegas
|T-Mobile Arena
|10/7/2023
|3/2/2024
|Las Vegas
|T-Mobile Arena
|10/8/2024
|3/4/2024
|Los Angeles
|Kia Forum
|Crypto.com – 9/27/23*
|3/5/2024
|Los Angeles
|Kia Forum
|Crypto.com – 9/28/23*
|3/7/2024
|Los Angeles
|Kia Forum
|Crypto.com – 9/30/23*
|3/9/2024
|Los Angeles
|Kia Forum
|Crypto.com – 10/01/23*
|3/11/2024
|Los Angeles
|Kia Forum
|Kia Forum – 1/7/24 & 1/8/24*
|3/13/2024
|Palm Desert
|Acrisure Arena
|1/11/2024
|3/16/2024
|Phoenix
|Footprint Center
|7/22/2023
|3/19/2024
|Denver
|Ball Arena
|7/25/2023
|3/24/2024
|Dallas
|American Airlines Center
|9/18/2023
|3/25/2024
|Dallas
|American Airlines Center
|9/19/2023
|3/28/2024
|Houston
|Toyota Center
|9/13/2023
|3/29/2024
|Houston
|Toyota Center
|9/14/2023
|4/1/2024
|Atlanta
|State Farm Arena
|9/5/2023
|4/4/2024
|Tampa
|Amalie Arena
|9/7/2023
|4/6/2024
|Miami
|Kaseya Center
|9/9/2023
|4/7/2024
|Miami
|Kaseya Center
|9/10/2023
|4/14/2024
|Austin
|Moody Center
|9/21/2023
|4/15/2024
|Austin
|Moody Center
|9/22/2023
|4/20/2024
|Mexico City
|Palacio De Los Deportes
|1/25/2024
|4/21/2024
|Mexico City
|Palacio De Los Deportes
|1/27/2024
|4/23/2024
|Mexico City
|Palacio De Los Deportes
|1/28/2024
|4/24/2024
|Mexico City
|Palacio De Los Deportes
|1/30/2024