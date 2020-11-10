New Music \

Phoebe Bridgers to Release Copycat Killer EP Next Week

The EP features new recordings of four "Punisher" tracks

Phoebe Bridgers
Sure, Phoebe Bridgers just released her Punisher album this summer. Then she created her own new record company last month. And now she’s announced a new EP that’s set to release next week.

Copycat Killer, which drops on Nov. 20 via Dead Oceans, will be new versions of four songs — “Kyoto,” “Savior Complex,” “Chinese Satellite” and “Punisher” — from her latest album. Bridgers worked with Grammy-winning arranger and string player Rob Moose.

There will be special edition vinyl versions that you can preorder the vinyl exclusively at Rough Trade by clicking here.

Listen to the Copycat Killer version of “Kyoto” below.

