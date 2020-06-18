Phoebe Bridgers just released her new album, Punisher, a day early.

“I’m not pushing the record until things go back to ‘normal’ because I don’t think they should,” Bridgers tweeted. “Here it is a little early. Abolish the police. Hope you like it.”

But there’s a catch.

In order to hear her new album, you will need to make a donation to one of the following organzations: The Movement for Black Lives, LA CAN, Stop LAPD Spying Coaltion, ESSIE Justice Group, Downtown Women’s Center, Youth Passageways and The Trevor Project.

Bridgers been showing her support for the continuous protests around the U.S. in response to the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and more recently, the murder of Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau.

She recently called for people to sign a petition to remove the statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general during the Civil War, which is currently standing in Nashville.

See Bridgers’ announcement below.