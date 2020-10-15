Pharrell Williams, 2 Chainz Added to Run the Jewels’ Holy Calamavote Lineup

Run the Jewels’ Holy Calamavote is less than two weeks away.

And now, they’ve announced additional guests for the nights’ voter-encouragement event, adding Pharrell Williams, 2 Chainz, Greg Nice, Gangsta Boo, DJ Cutmaster Swiff, Cochemea and Gastelum.

Zack De La Rocha, Mavis Staples and Josh Homme were previously announced as part of the telecast.

It will also be the premiere performance of Run the Jewels’ RTJ4.

Despite a rescheduled date due to a health scare, the event will air on Oct. 17 at 12:01am ET/9:01pm PT on Adult Swim’s website and HBO Max. Following the live broadcast, the show will also be available on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel, where fans can also donate to the ACLU.

Watch the trailer for the show below.

You can find out more about the show and pledge to vote here.