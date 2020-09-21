Run the Jewels want you to vote. And they’re about to make history to make it happen.

On Monday, Killer Mike and El-P announced that their critically acclaimed rap group will put on Adult Swim’s first-ever musical broadcast as they perform their new record RTJ4. The “Holy Calamavote” performance — brought together by Adult Swim and Ben & Jerry’s — will see the duo run through the entirety of the record on Oct. 10 at 12 a.m.

“We’re proud to be a part of this initiative to encourage and enable voting and can’t wait to finally perform our album RTJ4. This will be fun,” the pair said in a joint statement.

The main goal of the performance isn’t to necessarily share the tracks live for the first time, it’s to get fans to cast ballots on Nov. 3.

“Adult Swim is honored to be a part of this cultural moment and to partner with Run The Jewels and Ben & Jerry’s to present the first performance of the acclaimed RTJ4 album,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. “We hope this special event encourages our fans to make a plan and exercise their Constitutional right to vote.”

Fans can prep for the performance here and pledge to vote.