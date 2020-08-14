Excellent!

We already knew Mastodon would be on the upcoming Bill & Ted Face the Music soundtrack with “Rufus Lives,” but the rest of it is pretty good too and will feature FIDLAR, Cold War Kids, Lamb of God and Weezer among many more.

Have a listen to Weezer’s “Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallions Radio Edit)” below.

In recent weeks, a teaser and a proper trailer for the film were released, along with a special behind-the-scenes clip that delves into Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter’s chemistry on set.

Both the soundtrack and film will be released on Aug. 28. Check out the full tracklisting below.

Big Black Delta – “Lost in Time”

Alec Wigdahl – “Big Red Balloon”

Weezer – “Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)”

Cold War Kids – “Story Of Our Lives”

Mastodon – “Rufus Lives”

Big Black Delta – “Circuits Of Time”

POORSTACY – “Darkest Night”

Lamb Of God – “The Death Of Us”

FIDLAR – “Breaker”

Culture Wars – “Leave Me Alone”

Blame My Youth – “Right Where You Belong”

Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) – “Face The Music”

Wyld Stallyns – “That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1”