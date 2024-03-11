Weezer Playing ‘Blue Album’ In Full On Fall Tour

Weezer will celebrate its classic 1994 self-titled debut, colloquially dubbed The Blue Album, by performing it in its entirety on a fall North American arena tour. The Rivers Cuomo-led band will be supported by fellow ’90s favorites the Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. on the Voyage to the Blue Planet trek, which kicks off Sept. 4 in Saint Paul, Mn.

Pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday (March 13), with a general on-sale to follow on Friday. Click here for details. Also on Friday, Weezer will test out the full album concept with a special show at the intimate Lodge Room in Los Angeles with opening act Dogstar. Weezer actually took its name from a conversation with the booker who organized a similar 1992 Lodge Room show with Dogstar.

Weezer has performed The Blue Album in full several times in the past, reflecting its influence as one of the more enduring and influential albums of its era. The album was released at the peak of grunge, when Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Soundgarden still dominated alternative rock, and fast, irreverent punk pop groups such as the Offspring were ascendant. In that context, Weezer stood out immediately as a clean-cut quartet of geeks whose whimsical power pop retained some of the new wave polish of producer Ric Ocasek’s band the Cars.

Further aiding Weezer’s early popularity was its command of the music video art form, with memorably askew Spike Jonze-directed videos for “Undone (The Sweater Song)” and “Buddy Holly” turning the band into MTV darlings. A nation of adolescents promptly bought the album and obsessed over more introspective tracks like “Only in Dreams” and “The World Has Turned and Left Me Here.” Throughout, Cuomo was unafraid to enthuse about Dungeons & Dragons and comic books on “In the Garage,” or share anxieties about his parents’ divorce on “Say It Ain’t So” in relatable ways that bonded Weezer to its youngest listeners and created lifelong fans from the very beginning.

Here are Weezer’s tour dates:

Sept. 4: Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 6: Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sept. 7: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sept. 8: Toronto, ON, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 10: Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sept. 11: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sept. 13: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 14: Washington, DC – The Anthem

Sept. 17: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 18: Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Sept. 20: Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Sept. 21: Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Sept. 27: Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sept. 28: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sept. 29: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Oct. 1: Loveland, CO – Blue FCU Arena

Oct. 4: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 5: Vancouver, BC, Canada – Rogers Arena

Oct. 6: Portland, OR – Moda Center

Oct. 8: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Oct. 9: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Oct. 11: Inglewood, CA- Intuit Dome