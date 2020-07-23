After releasing the first teaser in early June, Bill & Ted Face the Music has dropped a lengthier trailer.

While the initial clip brought us back into the world of Theodore “Ted” Logan, played by Keanu Reeves, and William “Bill” S. Preston Esq., portrayed by Alex Winter, this trailer gives us more information about what’s about to go down.

Similar to 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, Reeves and Winter are set on a mission to save the world in the latest chapter. But now, they’ve got a few more responsibilities. While the two are dealing with making their marriages better and guiding their daughters into adulthood, you see that Bill and Ted are still the same dudes we remember from the ’90s.

After being summoned to save the world (again) with an epic song, the two travel through time to figure it all out and even meet future versions of themselves and reunite with the Grim Reaper, played by William Sadler. What makes this one slightly different is the fact their daughters also time travel to help them out.

Jillian Bell, Kirsten Schaal, and Beck Bennett are part of the cast, and Anthony Carrigan will play the film’s villain. Kid Cudi will also be in it as well as Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, who appears in the trailer as a member of the future council.

Watch the trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music below.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will be available On Demand and premieres in select theaters on Sept. 1.