As The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon moves back into the studio, My Morning Jacket stopped by to perform “Spinning My Wheels,” off their latest record, The Waterfall II.

In the clip, it looks like Jim James is doing a solo performance. But as the song continues, the other members start appearing on the screen, which makes you wonder if they were all filmed separately or did a properly social-distanced performance. Midway through the song, all the members are collaged together to make you feel like you’re getting an intimate full band session.

While in quarantine, James has been keeping busy with a number of livestreamed performances including a tribute to the late John Prine, playing at the Bernie Sanders digital rally, and jamming with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band for their benefit show last month.

He’s also recently worked on the production on S.G. Goodman’s debut album, Old Time Feeling, which is out tomorrow (July 17). You can read about Goodman and the making of the record here.

Watch My Morning Jacket’s “Spinning My Wheels” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.