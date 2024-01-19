BeachLife Fest Books Sting, Incubus, My Morning Jacket

May 3-5 event in Redondo Beach will also welcome Devo, ZZ Top and Fleet Foxes

California’s BeachLife festival is well-known for its era- and genre-spanning lineups, and its 2024 edition is no different thanks to headlining appearances by Sting, Incubus and My Morning Jacket. The event, which will be held May 3-5 in Redondo Beach, will also feature Devo, Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB, ZZ Top and Fleet Foxes.

Rounding out the lineup are Dirty Heads, Seal, G. Love with Donavon Frankenreiter, Local Natives, Santigold, Courtney Barnett, the Samples, Bedouin Soundclash, Margo Price, Steel Pulse, Sugar Ray, the Vandals, Surfer Blood and City and Colour.

BeachLife is a rare American festival appearance for Sting, who is playing several such events internationally this year. The former Police frontman, 72, will also team up with Billy Joel for stadium shows on Feb. 24 in Tampa, Fl., April 13 in San Diego and Sept. 27 in St. Louis.

See the full BeachLife lineup below. For tickets, click here.