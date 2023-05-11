My Morning Jacket Fall Tour To Feature It Still Moves In Its Entirety

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Austin Nelson

My Morning Jacket will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its beloved album It Still Moves with a handful of front-to-back performances as part of its fall North American tour. The Louisville, Ky., reared group will play It Still Moves in full at New York’s Beacon Theatre (Oct. 19), Atlanta’s Fox Theatre (Nov. 3), and the Chicago Theatre (Nov. 9).

The album helped establish My Morning Jacket as a force to be reckoned with in the mid-aughts American rock scene, an era marked by must-see live shows which became festival staples. As SPIN observed in its contemporary review, “It Still Moves is a top-down road trip on lost highways, with the band having fun in spite of themselves. They collect postcards of sweaty Memphis soul (‘Dancefloors’),high-lonesome Nashville heartache (‘Easy Mornin’ Rebel’), and Mississippi back-porch blues (‘Master Plan’), pasting them into a scrapbook of songs rife with indecision.”

The band’s fall tour gets underway Oct. 17 in Toronto and concludes Nov. 9-11 in Chicago. Click here for ticket information. A separate It Still Moves show will take place before the tour on Aug. 25 at Red Rocks outside of Denver.

Beforehand, My Morning Jacket will be off on another touring leg, kicking off Sunday (May 14) in Mobile, Al., and including a host of festival appearances at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Bonnaroo outside of Nashville and three shows with Fleet Foxes in August.

Looking ahead, the band’s One Big Holiday destination festival will return April 4-8, 2024, to the Riviera Maya in Quintana Roo, Mexico, with lineup details forthcoming.

Here are My Morning Jacket’s fall tour dates:

Sept. 30 – Memphis, TN – Mempho Music Festival
Oct. 17 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Oct. 19 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
Oct. 20 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
Oct. 21 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
Oct. 24 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
Oct. 25 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre
Oct. 30 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre
Oct. 31 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
Nov. 3 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
Nov. 4 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
Nov. 7 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Nov. 9 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
Nov. 10 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
Nov. 11 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

