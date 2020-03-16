Despite state and local governments shutting down big group gathers and the recent recommendation by the Center for Disease Control, Bernie Sanders’ campaign will continue to bring people together — even if it’s through the interwebs.

My Morning Jacket’s Jim James and Neil Young have been slated to headline Sanders’ upcoming digital rally tomorrow night (March 17). Young’s wife, Daryl Hannah, and the Free Nationals will also be joining the event.

The digital rally will stream from 7 pm to 9 pm EST on the Vermont senator’s campaign site. The event is happening on the day that Florida, Illinois and Ohio voters will be going to the polls.

“There are so many of us that just want to find common ground with all living beings so that we can move forward together as a world to live in peace, good health, and equality,” James said in a statement via Billboard. “Bernie speaks and lives the truth and has worked his entire life fighting for truth and justice – bringing people together for the common good and that is why I believe he can help unite us now.”