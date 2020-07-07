My Morning Jacket last released an album of new material in 2015. If you don’t remember, because you know, the world has changed, that one was titled The Waterfall. And now, part two is on the way.

The group will release The Waterfall II this Friday (July 10) via ATO Records. In a release, the band was inspired by the band’s idyllic surroundings in Stinson Beach, which is just north of San Francisco, and that the original The Waterfall LP was supposed to be a massive double album. Instead, it’s in two parts.

Jim James was inspired to release the second part after stumbling upon a song from those sessions while on a walk. Inspired by the rediscovery of “Spinning My Wheels,” James and company decided to release the remaining songs from the sessions.

“As so many of us feel out of tune and long for the world to be a better place, we have to look to nature and the animals and learn from them: learn to love, accept, move on, and respect each other,” says James. “We gotta work for it and change our ways before it’s too late, and get in harmony with love and equality for all of humanity and for nature too,” James said in a statement.

In a Monday night tweet, the group shared a teaser with a waterfall and some new music playing in the background. Now we know why. Check out that tweet below.

That said, even in the past five years, the band has remained active with tours and singer Jim James has released a slew of solo releases.

A listening party for the album will take place on Thursday, July 9, on the band’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The group will be performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 15.

The physical editions of The Waterfall II will be out on Aug. 28.

Check out the tracklisting below:

Spinning My Wheels

Still Thinkin

Climbing The Ladder

Feel You

Beautiful Love (Wasn’t Enough)

Magic Bullet

Run It

Wasted

Welcome Home

The First Time