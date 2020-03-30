My Morning Jacket singer Jim James honored John Prine, who’s currently in critical condition due to COVID-19, with a cover of “All The Best.”

My Morning Jacket previously recorded the song for Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs Of John Prine tribute album in 2010.

“Just want to send out some love to my brother, John Prine,” he said in the Instagram video. “We love you so much. We’re so grateful for all the unbelievable music you’ve given us and all the fun we’ve had listening to your music. And I have been so blessed to have been able to play some music with you.”

James and Prine have performed together on both The Late Show with David Letterman and also during the Newport Folk Festival in 2017.

“So I just wanted to lift my voice and sing a few of your songs and encourage people to sing along with me,” he said before starting his performance. “And your songs have helped me get through so much. And I know your songs will help us get through this, and we love you, John.”

Watch James’ performance below: