Watch the Trailer for the Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross-Scored Film Waves

Last year, Academy Award winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross announced that they’d be scoring the Trey Edward Shults “musical drama” Waves. Now you can check out the trailer for the A24 drama billed as “the epic emotional journey of a suburban African-American family—led by a well-intentioned but domineering father—as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss.” In other words, get ready to cry.

Waves stars Sterling K. Brown, Alexa Demie, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and A24’s unofficial mascot Lucas Hedges. The film hits theaters this November, but it’s already garnered rave reviews after screening at the Telluride Film Festival last week.

Reznor and Ross have become one of Hollywood’s most highly sought composers after establishing a fruitful partnership with director David Fincher and scoring films like Gone Girl, Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, and The Social Network, the latter of which earned the duo an Academy Award. They’ve gone on to score a diverse array of projects, including Jonah Hill’s indie flick Mid90s and Peter Berg’s Boston Marathon bombing film Patriots Day.

The duo have plenty of other projects in the works, such as scoring the forthcoming HBO series The Watchmen and the Pixar film Soul.