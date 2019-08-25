Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross To Score New Pixar Film Soul

Disney’s D23 Expo has taken Anaheim, California by storm this weekend, with massive announcements about upcoming Marvel Studios projects like Black Panther 2. During the event’s Pixar announcement, the animation studio revealed that Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor would again be teaming up with longtime collaborator Atticus Ross to score the new Pixar film Soul, as Variety reports.

The film stars Jamie Foxx, who plays a middle-school music teacher with big dreams about performing at the New York jazz institution The Blue Note. Like its title might suggest, the film’s characters are forced to reconcile with internal Inside Out-like figures called “souls,” which subconsciously control the actions of their corporeal counterparts. Foxx’s character Joe gets caught up in a bit of “soul-searching” of his own, as his ghost-like figure strives to help him bring his jazz performance dreams to life.

Soul will also include the voices of Questlove, Tina Fey, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad and more. During the presentation, Fey joked that she took the gig because “its the only way I could get passes to D23.”

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have quite a history as compositional partners, scoring David Fincher films like Gone Girl, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and The Social Network, which earned them the Oscar for Best Original Score in 2011. Most recently, they composed the score for the Netflix film Bird Box, which was released back in January. Revisit our 2016 interview with the duo on the compositional process behind their scores for Patriots Day and Before the Flood.