Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have signed on to compose music for HBO’s newest adaption of the DC comic Watchmen, which is set to come out next year. Of course, this is far from the first time the duo have been enlisted to score film and television: the duo won an Oscar for their score for The Social Network, and have worked on other films such as Gone Girl, Patriots Day, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and documentaries Before the Flood and The Vietnam War. The duo also composed the score for the upcoming A24 film Mid90s, which was written and directed by Jonah Hill.

According to writer and producer Damen Lindelof (The Leftovers), the series is will stick to the comics—wherein superheroes are treated as “outlaws”—while simultaneously forging new ground. Lindelof posted about his intentions for the show on Instagram, writing, “We have no desire to ‘adapt’ the twelve issues Mr. Moore and Mr. Gibbons created…they will however be remixed.” The series will star familiar faces Regina King, Jeremy Irons, and Don Johnson as well as newer actors Dylan Schombing (Sharp Objects) and Lily Rose Smith (The Vampire Diaries).

Nine Inch Nails, meanwhile, are currently on tour, where they recently played cult favorite “The Perfect Drug” for the first time ever.