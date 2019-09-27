Madonna has announced the full schedule for her Madame X tour in the United States and Europe. The trek launched with a 17-night residency at New York’s BAM Howard Gilman Opera House on September 17. After that wraps on September 28, the pop star will visit Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Lisbon, London and Paris. The European dates start in January 2020.

Madame X is Madonna’s fourteenth studio album, and her first since 2015’s Rebel Heart. Madonna released the album’s first single, “Medellín” (ft. Maluma) in April, along with a music video. After performing “Medellín” at the Billboard Music Awards last week, Madonna shared the second single from Madame X, titled “I Rise.” Madame X dropped June 14 and features contributions from the likes of Quavo, Swae Lee, and Anitta.

Find the full tour schedule below.

Madame X Tour Dates:

Sept. 17 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 18 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 19 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 21 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 22 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 24 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 25 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 26 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 28 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 01 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 02 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 03 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 05 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 06 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 07 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 10 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 12 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 15 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Oct. 16 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Oct. 17 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Oct. 21 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Oct. 23 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Oct. 24 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Oct. 27 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Oct. 31 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre

Nov. 02 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre

Nov. 04 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre

Nov. 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Nov. 09 – Las Vegas, NV – Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Nov. 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Nov. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Nov. 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Nov. 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Nov. 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Nov. 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Nov. 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Nov. 23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Nov. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Nov. 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Nov. 30 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Dec. 01 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Dec. 02 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Dec. 07 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Dec. 08 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Dec. 10 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Dec. 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Dec. 14 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 15 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 17 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 18 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 19 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 21 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 22 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Jan. 12 – Lisbon, PT – Lisbon Coliseum

Jan. 14 – Lisbon, PT – Lisbon Coliseum

Jan. 16 – Lisbon, PT – Lisbon Coliseum

Jan. 18 – Lisbon, PT – Lisbon Coliseum

Jan. 19 – Lisbon, PT – Lisbon Coliseum

Jan. 21 – Lisbon, PT – Lisbon Coliseum

Jan. 22 – Lisbon, PT – Lisbon Coliseum

Jan. 23 – Lisbon, PT – Lisbon Coliseum

Jan. 26 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium

Jan. 27 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium

Jan. 29 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium

Jan. 30 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium

Feb. 1 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium

Feb. 2 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium

Feb. 4 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium

Feb. 5 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium

Feb. 6 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium

Feb. 8 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium

Feb. 9 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium

Feb. 11 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium

Feb. 12 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium

Feb. 13 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium

Feb. 15 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium

Feb. 18 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

Feb. 19 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

Feb. 20 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

Feb. 22 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

Feb. 23 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

Feb. 25 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

Feb. 26 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

Feb. 27 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

Feb. 29 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

March 01 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

March 03 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

March 04 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

March 07 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

March 08 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

A version of this story was originally published on May 6.