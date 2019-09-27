News \
Madonna Announces Madame X Tour Dates
Madonna has announced the full schedule for her Madame X tour in the United States and Europe. The trek launched with a 17-night residency at New York’s BAM Howard Gilman Opera House on September 17. After that wraps on September 28, the pop star will visit Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Lisbon, London and Paris. The European dates start in January 2020.
Madame X is Madonna’s fourteenth studio album, and her first since 2015’s Rebel Heart. Madonna released the album’s first single, “Medellín” (ft. Maluma) in April, along with a music video. After performing “Medellín” at the Billboard Music Awards last week, Madonna shared the second single from Madame X, titled “I Rise.” Madame X dropped June 14 and features contributions from the likes of Quavo, Swae Lee, and Anitta.
Find the full tour schedule below.
Madame X Tour Dates:
Sept. 17 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 18 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 19 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 21 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 22 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 24 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 25 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 26 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 28 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 01 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 02 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 03 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 05 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 06 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 07 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 10 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 12 – New York, NY – BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 15 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
Oct. 16 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
Oct. 17 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
Oct. 21 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
Oct. 23 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
Oct. 24 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
Oct. 27 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
Oct. 31 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre
Nov. 02 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre
Nov. 04 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre
Nov. 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Nov. 09 – Las Vegas, NV – Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Nov. 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Nov. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Nov. 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Nov. 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Nov. 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Nov. 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Nov. 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Nov. 23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Nov. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Nov. 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Nov. 30 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
Dec. 01 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
Dec. 02 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
Dec. 07 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Dec. 08 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Dec. 10 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Dec. 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Dec. 14 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 15 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 17 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 18 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 19 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 21 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 22 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Jan. 12 – Lisbon, PT – Lisbon Coliseum
Jan. 14 – Lisbon, PT – Lisbon Coliseum
Jan. 16 – Lisbon, PT – Lisbon Coliseum
Jan. 18 – Lisbon, PT – Lisbon Coliseum
Jan. 19 – Lisbon, PT – Lisbon Coliseum
Jan. 21 – Lisbon, PT – Lisbon Coliseum
Jan. 22 – Lisbon, PT – Lisbon Coliseum
Jan. 23 – Lisbon, PT – Lisbon Coliseum
Jan. 26 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium
Jan. 27 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium
Jan. 29 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium
Jan. 30 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium
Feb. 1 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium
Feb. 2 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium
Feb. 4 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium
Feb. 5 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium
Feb. 6 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium
Feb. 8 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium
Feb. 9 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium
Feb. 11 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium
Feb. 12 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium
Feb. 13 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium
Feb. 15 – London, U.K. – The London Palladium
Feb. 18 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex
Feb. 19 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex
Feb. 20 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex
Feb. 22 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex
Feb. 23 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex
Feb. 25 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex
Feb. 26 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex
Feb. 27 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex
Feb. 29 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex
March 01 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex
March 03 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex
March 04 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex
March 07 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex
March 08 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex
A version of this story was originally published on May 6.