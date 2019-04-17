Just a few days ago, Madonna released a teaser trailer for her upcoming album Madame X. In the video, Madonna described the titular Madame X as “a dancer, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, a prisoner, a student, a mother, a child, a teacher, a nun, a singer, a saint, a whore,” and “a spy in the house of love,” but didn’t go into detail about the album itself. Now, she has revealed the album’s tracklist, which features guests spots from Quavo, Swae Lee, and Brazilian singer Anitta.

Reggaeton artist Maluma is featured on the album’s first single “Medellín,” out today, and also on a song called “Bitch I’m Loca.” Madonna’s last full-length studio album was 2015’s Rebel Heart. Last year, Madonna was featured on Quavo’s song “Champagne Rosé,” from his solo album Quavo Huncho. She also performed earlier this year at the historic Stonewall Inn. Stream “Medellín” (ft. Maluma) and find the full tracklist for Madame X below.

Madame X Tracklist:

01. “Medellín” (ft. Maluma)

02. “Dark Ballet”

03. “God Control”

04. “Future” (ft. Quavo)

05. “Batuka”

06. “Killers Who Are Partying”

07. “Crave” (ft. Swae Lee)

08. “Crazy”

09. “Come Alive”

10. “Faz Gostoso” (ft. Anitta)

11. “Bitch I’m Loca” (ft. Maluma)

12. “I Don’t Search I Find”

13. “I Rise”