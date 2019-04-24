Madonna has released a music video for “Medellín,” the lead single for her forthcoming 14th album Madame X. The six-minute clip, directed by Diana Kunst and Mau Morgó, offers the first extended look at Madonna’s new eye-patched alter ego Madame X. She opens the video with a prayer that concludes, “Madame X loves to dance. Because you can’t hit a moving target.” From there, she salsa dances, rides horses, and smokes cigarillos in bed with the song’s featured guest, Colombian singer Maluma.

Madonna previously described her titular character as “a dancer, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, a prisoner, a student, a mother, a child, a teacher, a nun, a singer, a saint, a whore,” and “a spy in the house of love” in an album teaser video. Last week she released Madame X’s tracklist, which includes features from Quavo and Swae Lee. The album, set for release on June 14, will be her first since 2015’s Rebel Heart.

Watch Madonna’s “Medellín” video below.