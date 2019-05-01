Madonna’s new eye-patched alter ego Madame X made her live debut tonight at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The pop star, clad in TK, performed her single “Medellín” with Colombian singer Maluma. The song, released last month, is the first taste of Madonna’s forthcoming 14th album Madame X.

Madonna described the album’s titular character in a teaser video as “a dancer, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, a prisoner, a student, a mother, a child, a teacher, a nun, a singer, a saint, a whore, and a spy in the house of love.” The LP will be her first since 2015’s Rebel Heart. She last appeared on “Champagne Rosé” from Quavo’s October album Quavo Huncho.

Watch Madonna’s Billboard Music Awards performance below.

https://twitter.com/9Now/status/1123762429845016576