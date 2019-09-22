Lil Wayne Abruptly Cancels Las Vegas Show

Lil Wayne was supposed to perform last night at the Life Is Beautiful Music & Arts Festival in Downtown Las Vegas, but was apparently unable to make it. Fans who tried to catch his 9:20 PM performance instead saw a giant display announcing that the rapper would not be performing after all, with no explanation as to the reason for his absence, as Stereogum and USA Today point out. “Unfortunately, Lil Wayne will not be able to perform tonight,” the photo of the last-minute display reads. “Sorry for any inconvenience.”

This isn’t the first time Wayne has abruptly canceled a recent set. Earlier this month, he called off his tour stop in St. Louis with blink-182 after claiming he was kicked out of his hotel room earlier that morning. In July, he ended another set early, adding that he wasn’t sure “how long I’m gonna be able to do this tour.” “This might be my last night, though,” he told the crowd at the time. “Let’s go!” The following day, he took to Twitter to assure fans that he wasn’t quitting the tour, claiming he was “having too much fun with my bros blink-182″ to cancel anything.

Lil Wayne’s co-headlining tour with blink-182 officially ended last week in Sacramento. Across its 30-plus stops, the tour celebrated the 20th anniversary of the pop punk veterans’ seminal 1999 album Enema of the State by performing the album in full. Wayne’s latest album Tha Carter V dropped in September 2018 after years of delays.