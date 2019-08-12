Tyler, The Creator Reveals Camp Flog Gnaw 2019 Lineup

Tyler, The Creator took to his Instagram to announce the lineup for this year’s edition of the Odd Future music festival Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. Performers include Solange, Brockhampton, 21 Savage, YG, Earl Sweatshirt, Blood Orange, Yasiin Bey, Juice WRLD, DaBaby, H.E.R., FKA Twigs, The Internet, Thundercat, and, of course, Tyler himself.

The festival will also include a mystery headliner that has yet-to-be-announced. Camp Flog Gnaw is scheduled to take place on November 9 and 10 in Los Angeles, CA at Dodger Stadium. Tickets for the fest will go live this Friday, August 16.

Over the weekend, Tyler joined A$AP Rocky onstage at the Real 92.3 Real Street Festival in Anaheim, CA, Rocky’s first show since being released from a Swedish jail earlier this month. Tyler had been a vocal supporter of Rocky during his ordeal, and even rapped about it during a recent appearance on Funk Flex’s show on Hot 97. Tyler is currently on tour behind his recent album IGOR, and will be on the road into the late fall. Check out the Camp Flog Gnaw announcement below.