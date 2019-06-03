Tyler, The Creator Announces Fall Tour

After releasing his latest studio album, IGOR, Tyler, The Creator has announced a new tour. The IGOR tour will start at the end of August in Seattle at the Bumbershoot festival, with stops in Chicago, London, Philadelphia, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Portland. Tyler will also make a September appearance at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the tour will officially come to a close in Houston, Texas on October 26.

The IGOR tour will also feature appearances from Blood Orange, Jaden Smith, and Goldlink. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, June 7. IGOR, Tyler’s fifth studio album, earned the rapper his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart and featured contributions from Kanye West, Playboi Carti, Solange, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, Charlie Wilson, and Santigold. Check out the full tour schedule below.

IGOR TOOR: tyler, jaden, blood orange, goldlink : on sale friday pic.twitter.com/jUuxLcfKUP — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) June 3, 2019

Tyler, the Creator — 2019 Tour Dates

8/30 – 9/1 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

9/2 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

9/4 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

9/6 – Toronto, ONT @ Scotiabank Arena

9/7 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

9/10 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

9/11 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

9/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

9/16 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton

9/17 – London, UK @ O2 Bixton

9/18 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton

9/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/22 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoor

9/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

9/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

9/27 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena

9/28 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

9/29 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

10/1 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

10/3 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/4 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

10/5 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

10/7 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Great Saltair

10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/12 – Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena

10/14 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

10/17 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

10/19 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

10/20 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

10/22 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

10/23 – Dallas, TX @ Theatre at Grand Prairie

10/26 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena