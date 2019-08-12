Watch A$AP Rocky Perform at First Show Since Jail

A$AP Rocky was released from jail earlier this month, after being held in Sweden for weeks on suspicion of assault. And as of this past weekend, he’s back to performing. Taking the stage at Real 92.3’s inaugural Real Street Festival in Anaheim, CA, Rocky brought out Tyler, The Creator as a special guest, and used stage banter to express his thanks.

“Y’all know how happy I am to be here right now,” said Rocky. “I wanna say this though. When I was away—hold the mosh please, this a sentimental moment!—what I experienced was crazy…. It was a scary, humbling experience but I’m here right now, God is good. People who ain’t even fuck with me felt sympathy. People was praying for me, that uplifted me when my spirits was low. I can’t thank y’all enough, man, that was crazy. Hip-hop never looked so strong together.”

With Donald Trump and Kanye West, Tyler, The Creator was among the most outspoken advocates for Rocky’s freedom. He opened a recent Hot 97 freestyle with this bar: “Free Rakim, free Rakim / I might fly to Sweden, to free him.”

Pitchfork points to fan-shot YouTube footage of Rocky’s set at Real Street Festival; check it out below, and find his remarks on jail time at around 18:00.