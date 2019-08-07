The National and Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry Cover Frightened Rabbit’s “My Backwards Walk”

The National and CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry covered Frightened Rabbit’s “My Backwards Walk” last night during The National’s set at Glasgow’s Summer Nights At The Bandstand festival in honor of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison, who died by suicide last year at the age of 36.

Glasgow, as NME notes, is the hometown of Frightened Rabbit. The cover was a very somber affair, with a quiet but elaborate production that featured the band, their backup singers, and Mayberry performing the mournful song.

The National and Mayberry have collaborated before, performing onstage together in San Francisco in 2015 for The National’s Trouble Will Find Me track “I Need My Girl.” The National’s Matt Berninger also appeared on the CHVRCHES track “My Enemy” from last year’s Love Is Dead. Mayberry and The National’s Aaron Dessner collaborated on a cover of Frightened Rabbit’s “Who’d You Kill Now” for the tribute compilation Tiny Changes: A Celebration Of The Midnight Organ Fight.

The National released their most recent studio album I Am Easy to Find earlier this year with an accompanying short film, helmed by 20th Century Women director Mike Mills and starring Alicia Vikander.

Watch fan-footage of the Hutchison tribute below.