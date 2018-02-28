CHVRCHES — “My Enemy” ft. The National’s Matt Berninger

CHVRCHES and Matt Berninger have teamed up on the sweeping “My Enemy,” the latest single off CHVRCHES’s upcoming LP Love Is Dead. Though the majority of Love Is Dead is produced by Greg Kurstin, “My Enemy” was “100% CHVRCHES,” according to frontwoman Lauren Mayberry. She also spoke about working with The National singer in a new Beats 1 interview: “I think he could sing me the phonebook and I would totally be fine with it, ’cause he’s such a storyteller.” Mayberry recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Love Is Dead will feature “the most pop stuff we’ve done and also the most aggressive and vulnerable at the same time.” Hear “My Enemy” below, and check out Love Is Dead’s first single “Get Out” here.