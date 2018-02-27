CHVRCHES Tease New Album and Release Possible Tracklist

CHVRCHES has posted the apparent track list for their next album. The synth-pop outfit posted an image under the title “LOVE IS DEAD.” on Twitter, which singer Lauren Mayberry recently revealed to be the record’s title in an interview. The picture features scribbled-out lyrics and a list of names including the band’s recent single “Get Out,” a collaboration with pop-whiz producer and songwriter Greg Kurstin. It also includes “My Enemy,” a new song featuring The National’s Matt Berninger which briefly leaked yesterday. The new album will be the band’s first since 2015’s Every Open Eye. In December, Mayberry told Entertainment Weekly that the album would feature ““the most pop stuff we’ve done and also the most aggressive and vulnerable at the same time.”

And a little bit of further evidence from CHVRCHES’ multi-instrumentalist Martin Doherty: