Watch The National’s New Short Film I Am Easy To Find

The National are releasing their new album I Am Easy To Find—their eighth full-length studio album and the first since 2017’s Sleep Well Beast—this Friday, May 17. Along with the new album, the band made plans to release a 24-minute film in accompaniment, helmed by 20th Century Women director Mike Mills and starring Alicia Vikander, with music from the new album. Today, the I Am Easy To Find film has been made available to stream just ahead of the record’s release.

“The National gave me the stems for their songs, some were sketches some were finished and encouraged and allowed me to create my own versions of the songs to score the film,” Mills said in a statement. “The album then features different versions of these same 7 songs – and 9 new songs which sometimes refer to the themes, texts, ideas from the film – but are their own work, their own piece of art.”

Earlier this month, the National hosted a series of screenings for the film and musical performances in Paris, London, New York, Toronto and L.A. entitled “A Special Evening with The National.” The band previously released the album’s debut single “You Had Your Soul With You” and follow-up singles “Light Years” and “Hairpin Turn,” all with Mills-directed videos. Watch the I Am Easy To Find short film below.