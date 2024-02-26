The National, The War On Drugs Make Fall Touring Team

Longtime friends the National and the War on Drugs are teaming up for the Zen Diagram tour, which will begin Sept. 12 in Gilford, N.H., and conclude Oct. 10 in Mexico City. Both acts will also perform on a not-yet-announced date during the Sept. 19-22 Bourbon & Beyond festival in Louisville, Ky.
Lucius will open all but the final date of the trek, for which tickets begin going on sale tomorrow (Feb. 27). Both the War on Drugs and Lucius previously participated in the 2016 Grateful Dead tribute album Day of the Dead, which was produced by the National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner.
The National are touring in support of their twin 2023 albums, First Two Pages of Frankenstein and Laugh Track. The group is presently on the road in Australia ahead of summer dates in Europe.
The War on Drugs have one-off appearances on tap this spring at My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday festival in Mexico and at Just Like Heaven in Los Angeles before their summer European jaunt. The group’s most recent studio album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, was released in 2021.
Here are The National / The War on Drugs’ tour dates:
Thu Sep 12 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Fri Sep 13 — New York, NY — Forest Hills Stadium
Sat Sep 14 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center
Mon Sep 16 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion
Tue Sep 17 — Philadelphia, PA — TD Pavilion at the Mann Center for Performing Arts
Thu Sep 19 — Laval, QC — Place Bell
Fri Sep 20 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage
Sat Sep 21 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center
Tue Sep 24 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Wed Sep 25 — Sterling Heights, MI — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Thu Sep 26 — Madison, WI — Breese Stevens Field
Sat Sept 28 — Englewood, CO — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 29 — Salt Lake City, UT — Granary Live
Tue Oct 01 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Oct 02 — Vancouver, BC — Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Thu Oct 03 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
Sun Oct 06 — Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre
Mon Oct 07 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl
Thu Oct 10 — Mexico City, MX — Palacio De Los Deportes