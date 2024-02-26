The National, The War On Drugs Make Fall Touring Team

Longtime friends the National and the War on Drugs are teaming up for the Zen Diagram tour, which will begin Sept. 12 in Gilford, N.H., and conclude Oct. 10 in Mexico City. Both acts will also perform on a not-yet-announced date during the Sept. 19-22 Bourbon & Beyond festival in Louisville, Ky.

Lucius will open all but the final date of the trek, for which tickets begin going on sale tomorrow (Feb. 27). Both the War on Drugs and Lucius previously participated in the 2016 Grateful Dead tribute album Day of the Dead, which was produced by the National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner.

The National are touring in support of their twin 2023 albums, First Two Pages of Frankenstein and Laugh Track. The group is presently on the road in Australia ahead of summer dates in Europe.

The War on Drugs have one-off appearances on tap this spring at My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday festival in Mexico and at Just Like Heaven in Los Angeles before their summer European jaunt. The group’s most recent studio album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, was released in 2021.

Here are The National / The War on Drugs’ tour dates:

Thu Sep 12 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Fri Sep 13 — New York, NY — Forest Hills Stadium

Sat Sep 14 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

Mon Sep 16 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion

Tue Sep 17 — Philadelphia, PA — TD Pavilion at the Mann Center for Performing Arts

Thu Sep 19 — Laval, QC — Place Bell

Fri Sep 20 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Sat Sep 21 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Tue Sep 24 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Wed Sep 25 — Sterling Heights, MI — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Thu Sep 26 — Madison, WI — Breese Stevens Field

Sat Sept 28 — Englewood, CO — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 29 — Salt Lake City, UT — Granary Live

Tue Oct 01 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Oct 02 — Vancouver, BC — Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Thu Oct 03 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Sun Oct 06 — Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre

Mon Oct 07 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl

Thu Oct 10 — Mexico City, MX — Palacio De Los Deportes