Neil Young, Zach Bryan, Beck, DMB Highlight Bourbon & Beyond

Neil Young, Zach Bryan, Beck, Dave Matthews Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band and hometown heroes My Morning Jacket and Tyler Childers will headline the 2024 Bourbon & Beyond festival, which takes over Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 19-22.

Also performing at the mammoth festival, which is adding two stages and 40 artists this year, are Cody Jinks, the National, the War on Drugs, the Beach Boys, Maren Morris, Matchbox Twenty, Fleet Foxes, Mt. Joy, Black Pumas, Chris Isaak, Lyle Lovett, Sunny Day Real Estate, Dinosaur Jr., Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Soul Asylum, Young the Giant, the Head and the Heart, Melissa Etheridge and Suzanne Vega.

As always, the festival will showcase master distillers and celebrity chefs such as Chris Blandford, Amanda Freitag, Ed Lee and Chris Santos, as well as the Kroger Big Bourbon Bar, Chris Picks MiniBar, the Hunter’s Club, the Tiki Barrel Bar and the Whiskey Bar presented by Metallica’s Blackened Whiskey.

“To have one of the most influential artists of all time, Neil Young, headline Bourbon & Beyond this year is so incredibly special. Not only do I love his music, but I think there is a real authenticity in his craft that has inspired generations of artists to find their true voice,” says festival producer Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. “To have such a timeless artist share the stage with some of today’s best storytellers and craftsmen is something truly exceptional.”

Tickets are on sale now through the festival’s website. See the full lineup below.