David Byrne, Devo, Faye Webster Lead ‘Noise For Now’ Charity LP

Rare and previously unreleased tracks from David Byrne and Devo, Faye Webster, the War on Drugs and Courtney Barnett will be found on the upcoming benefit compilation NOISE FOR NOW VOL. 2, due June 21. The release date coincides with the two-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling legalizing abortion.

Proceeds from the album will benefit independent abortion providers through Keep Our Clinics. Also featured are MC50 featuring Arrow De Wilde, Big Freedia, SOFIA ISELLA, Julia Jacklin, Becca Mencari, Claud and Seratones’ AJ Haynes. Click here to pre-order.

Issued on vinyl last November, the first volume of NOISE FOR NOW featured songs originally released on the 2022 digital-only Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All, which was available for only 24 hours on Bandcamp. The new edition will be distributed worldwide by ADA.

“We are so grateful to work with these incredible artists to raise money and awareness for independent abortion clinics throughout the U.S.,” says NOISE FOR NOW executive director Amelia Bauer. “We know that when the artists and performers we love speak openly and unapologetically about abortion, abortion is stripped of its stigma. We believe that we can shape our future with art, community and collective action.”

“Independent clinics continue to be on the frontlines: they’re providing the majority of abortion care, providing care throughout pregnancy, and continuing to fight to preserve and expand our rights in the courts and on the ballot,” says Abortion Care Network development director Brooke Thomson. “Art and music are essential to our struggles. When artists, musicians, advocates, and providers work together, we change the culture and tell everyone the truth: abortion is popular, and supporting independent providers is necessary.”

Here is the track list for Noise for Now Vol. 2:

Julia Jacklin – “Dead From the Waist Down” (Catatonia cover)

Courtney Barnett – “Boxing Day Blues” (demo)

Becca Mancari – “It’s Too Late” (demo)

The War on Drugs – “Victim” (live)

MC50 ft. Arrow De Wilde – “High School” (live)

AJ Haynes (of Seratones) – “Everything Is Change”

Claud – “Spare Tire” (demo)

Faye Webster – “Thinking About You” (live)

SOFIA ISELLA – “Hot Gum” (she version)

David Byrne and Devo – “Empire”

Big Freedia – “Hotlatta”