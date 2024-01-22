Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie Top Just Like Heaven Fest

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie have toured extensively as co-headliners in recent years, and both Ben Gibbard-led groups are now confirmed to anchor the lineup for the Just Like Heaven festival, which will take place May 18 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Ca.

“It’s a great festival and opportunity to bring the 20th anniversary celebration of Give Up and Transatlanticism back to the Los Angeles area,” Gibbard says of the respective Postal Service and Death Cab albums which both enjoyed a big birthday in 2023.

The Goldenvoice-promoted Just Like Heaven will again lean heavily on 2000s-era artists such as the War on Drugs, Phoenix, Miike Snow, Passion Pit, Two Door Cinema Club, Broken Social Scene, Phantogram, Metric, Sleigh Bells and CSS. Tickets go on sale Friday (Jan. 26) at 11 a.m. PST through the festival’s website. See the full lineup below.