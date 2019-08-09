Rock rapper and presidential golf partner Kid Rock made an extremely misogynist remark about Taylor Swift on his Twitter account Friday.

“Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period,” the Joe Dirt star wrote. “And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl.”

Swift plays a supporting role in Tom Hooper’s forthcoming live action film adaptation of the Broadway musical Cats, and has had other small parts in film and TV over the years, such appearances in the movie Valentine’s Day and the show New Girl.

Although Rock didn’t state what exactly prompted the tweet, it was likely inspired by the recent Vogue profile that mentions her support of Phil Bredesen, the Democratic challenger to Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) during the 2018 midterms, and Swift’s support of LGBTQ causes. Until recently, Swift carefully avoided making public political stances.

Kid Rock’s accusation against Swift, mirrors a nonsense accusation a particularly sweaty President Trump made during a press gaggle Friday morning where he accused Hollywood of being “racist” in its apparent bias against right wingers.

“They’re treating conservatives very unfairly Hollywood,” Trump told reporters. He added: “But Hollywood is really terrible. You talk about racism, Hollywood is racist!”

SPIN reached out to Swift’s reps for a response and will update if they issue a statement.