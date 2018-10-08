Taylor Swift Expresses Political Opinion

No, it’s not just that you haven’t had your coffee yet: Taylor Swift really did express a political opinion last night. The unexpected salvo came on her celebrated Instagram page, no less. After catching some modicum of heat for not speaking out in support of either Hillary Clinton (or her opponent) in the 2016 election, Swift has attempted to explain herself and make up for lost time by making recommendations for the Tennessee midterm election, and reminding her fans to register to vote.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” Swift began.

She continued: “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. “

Okay! As the lengthy note goes on, she specifically recommends voting against Tennessee congresswoman Marsha Blackburn, a Republican, who is now running for Senate, and endorses Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives, both Democrats. Of Blackburn, Swift wrote, admirably:

Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values.

One only hopes that Swift’s explicit focus on social issues here doesn’t mean she secretly thinks that she shouldn’t have to pay taxes or something. Let’s not dwell on conspiracy theories, though. It’s a day for celebration, despite the fact that there will be no more coral reefs in 2040. Read Swift’s full post below.