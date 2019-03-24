Trump Celebrates End of Mueller Investigation By Golfing with Kid Rock

The Mueller investigation into Donald Tump’s possible collusion with Russia has officially been delivered to the Attorney General, but somehow Trump doesn’t seem phased by the situation. After spending Friday night “bathed in golden light” with Melania and Barron at Mar-a-Largo, the Big Boy In Chief apparently caught up with his pal Kid Rock for a few rounds of golf at the resort on Saturday afternoon. Kid Rock took a moment to commemorate the president’s astounding indifference on Twitter, where he thanked Trump for the invitation.

“Another great day on the links! Thank you POTUS for having me and to EVERYONE at Trump International for being so wonderful,” Rock wrote on Twitter. “What a great man, so down to earth and so fun to be with!! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!!”

Kid Rock has long been a supporter of Donald Trump, even briefly considering a senate run in his native state of Michigan despite never filing any of the necessary paperwork to run in the election. The alleged senate run was later “clarified” in a nonsensical statement on his website, which claimed that “once again the press is wrong.” When the watchdog group Common Cause later filed a complaint with the FEC about the hoax, which allegedly violated campaign finance laws, the rap-rocker responded, poignantly, with the words “go fuck yourselves.”

See Kid Rock’s latest Trump tweet below.