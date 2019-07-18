As we learned last summer, Taylor Swift stars as a cat in the forthcoming live-action adaptation of the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Cats. Today brings the film’s trailer in which we receive the first look at Swift as said cat.

The movie, directed by Tom Hooper (Les Misérables, The Kings Speech), co-stars Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba, Sir Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, and Jason Derulo. They play cats, too.

Swift’s last feature film role came in 2014’s The Giver. The pop star also voice acted in 2012’s Dr. Seuss film The Lorax. She seems very excited to be playing a cat. “I am a cat now and somehow that was everything,” she tweeted.

In human news, Swift’s seventh studio album Lover is set for release on Aug. 23. The LP features lead singles “You Need to Calm Down” and ““ME!” featuring Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie.

Cats hits theaters on Dec. 20. Check out the trailer below.