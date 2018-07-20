Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and James Corden Are Starring in a Movie Version of Cats

Huge fucking news: Taylor Swift is going to be in Cats, baby! That’s right: Taylor, presumably in a cat costume, will be right there in the mix with Rum Tum Tugger, Grizabella, Bustopher Jones, and the whole Jellicle gang, in a new film adaptation of the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber music directed by Tom Hooper, who also brought us The King’s Speech, The Danish Girl, and (yes) Les Misérables. Co-starring alongside Swift will be Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Sir Ian McKellen.

The only confirmed Cat-to-person matchup is Jennifer Hudson’s casting as Grizabella, the tragic cat figure who sings the show’s best-known song and time-tested tearjerker “Memory.” The screenplay adaptation of Webber’s musical comes from Lee Hall, who is best known for writing Billy Elliot and the 2005 Pride and Prejudice. That’s all the information about this monumental event we have for now, but more as soon as it comes!