Taylor Swift has released the video for her new song “ME!” featuring Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie. The release follows a cryptic countdown clock posted on her website earlier this month, as well as numerous Twitter and Instagram posts captioned with the date “4.26.” The rollout continued with Swift briefly appearing in Nashville Thursday morning, where she posed for photos with fans in front of a massive butterfly mural she commissioned for the release. Hours after the appearance, she sat down with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts for an exclusive interview, oddly enough during ABC’s broadcast of the NFL draft.

Taylor Swift’s last album Reputation was released in 2017 featuring singles like “Gorgeous,” “Endgame,” “…Ready For It?,” and “Call It What You Want.” Earlier this month, the songwriter donated $113,000 to the Tennessee Equality Project, an LGBTQ advocacy group based in her hometown of Nashville. A concert film of footage recorded at her Reputation tour stop in Arlington, Texas premiered on Netflix this past New Year’s Eve. Watch the video for “ME!” below.