Why Is Taylor Swift Doing an Interview During the NFL Draft?

A cryptic countdown clock that Taylor Swift launched earlier this month concludes at midnight tonight, and the pop star has spent the public’s final hours of innocence flirting around her big reveal. Swift popped out this morning in Nashville to take pictures with fans at the unveiling of a butterfly mural which she commissioned, and which she says contains clues about her new music. A few hours later, Swift announced on Twitter that she will appear tonight on ABC for a live interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts.

This interview, oddly enough, will take place during ABC’s broadcast of the NFL draft’s first round. Roberts, a former SportsCenter anchor, is co-hosting the program with College GameDay’s Rece Davis, live from downtown Nashville. This is not Swift’s first partnership with Disney’s sports arm: she rolled out Reputation singles through ESPN’s college football coverage back in 2017. That this year’s draft takes place in Swift’s city makes the corporate synergy all the more convenient.

This doesn’t explain what Swift plans to say or reveal during her interview—one rumor is a new song titled “ME!” featuring Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie—but it does suggest a motive. Last year’s draft broadcast was watched by 45.8 million people and drew higher ratings than the NHL’s Stanley Cup Final, an actual marquee sporting event. A broadcast from the heart of country music watched by a rapt audience of football-loving Americans is not the worst platform for a middle-American pop idol’s return to the spotlight.

Or maybe she just wants to meet Kyler Murray.