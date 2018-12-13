Following loose rumors dating back to around Thanksgiving, Taylor Swift has confirmed a forthcoming concert film documenting performances from her Reputation tour. Showing exclusively on Netflix, the movie is set to premiere on New Years Eve. The streaming service released a full trailer for the movie today, featuring snippets of Swift’s grand-scale, choreography-heavy stage show, as well as a dramatic, reverb-drenched opening monologue about how she “arose slowly” after a “fall” and heard “the echoes of new words” that would also work in a Game of Thrones teaser.

In other recent Taylor Swift news, she made a surprise appearance at Jack Antonoff’s Ally Coalition Benefit in New York City recently, taking the stage with Hayley Kiyoko to perform Reputation’s “Delicate.” In other recent and more important Taylor Swift news, former One Directioner Zayn upheld rumors that Swift travels around inside a suitcase during a November interview.

Swift’s Reputation stadium tour movie will go live on Netflix at a time that is not at all confusing: the morning of New Year’s Eve at 12:01AM PST. Watch the trailer below.