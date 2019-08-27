(Ellie Goulding & Juice WRLD)

Earlier this year, singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding and rapper Juice WRLD paired up to make an anti-love ballad titled “Hate Me.” The track has become Goulding’s 14th song to crack the Billboard Hot 100.

The track marks Juice WRLD’s third collaboration this year, after he found significant success with Halsey’s “Without Me” and BTS’ “All Night.” Goulding told Beats 1 that the song is inspired by being human and making mistakes in relationships, which can lead to their demise. The song is also accompanied by a video starring Goulding and Juice WRLD, centered around social media’s role in relationships and breakups, featuring deleting pictured and knife emojis.

See Ellie Goulding and Juice WRLD’s full“Hate Me” lyrics and video below.

(Ellie Goulding) Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

I bet you don’t kiss her with your eyes closed

I bet you’re still walkin’ on a tightrope

Miss me so much, you’ve been goin’ psycho

You ain’t gotta say it, baby, I know

It’s a thin line between all this love and hate

And if you switch sides, you’re gon’ have to claim your place

So baby, this time you’re gon’ have to seal your fate

Yeah baby, this time you’re gon’ have to seal your fate

And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

(Juice WRLD)

Hate me, hate me, tell me how you hate me

Tell me how I’m trash and you could easily replace me

Tell me that I’m strung out, wasted on the daily

Prolly ’cause there’s no one around me numbin’ all my pain

Prolly ’cause there’s no umbrella to shield me from all the rain

Probably because you’re the one playin’ the mind games

You hate me because I don’t let you play no mind games

They give me migraines and damage my brain

Date me, break me, easily replace me

Hopefully you see it clear, hopefully it’s HD

Bet you wonder why the last few months I’ve been spacey

In your head, I sing…

(Ellie Goulding & Juice WRLD)

And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

(Ellie Goulding)

It’s a thin line between all this love and hate (Okay)

And if you switch sides, you’re gon’ have to claim your place (Okay)

So baby, this time you’re gon’ have to seal your fate (Okay)

Yeah baby, this time you’re gon’ have to seal your fate (Okay)

(Ellie Goulding & Juice WRLD)

And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

Tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

Tell me how you hate me

Lies, tell me lies, tell me how you hate me

Tell me how you hate me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

Writer/s: Andrew Wotman, Brittany Hazzard, Ellie Goulding, Jarad Higgins, Jason Evigan, Jordan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Stefan Johnson

