(Ellie Goulding & Juice WRLD)

Here Are the Lyrics to Ellie Goulding and Juice WRLD’s “Hate Me”
Earlier this year, singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding and rapper Juice WRLD paired up to make an anti-love ballad titled “Hate Me.” The track has become Goulding’s 14th song to crack the Billboard Hot 100.
The track marks Juice WRLD’s third collaboration this year, after he found significant success with Halsey’s “Without Me” and BTS’ “All Night.” Goulding told Beats 1 that the song is inspired by being human and making mistakes in relationships, which can lead to their demise. The song is also accompanied by a video starring Goulding and Juice WRLD, centered around social media’s role in relationships and breakups, featuring deleting pictured and knife emojis.
See Ellie Goulding and Juice WRLD’s full“Hate Me” lyrics and video below.
(Ellie Goulding) Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
I bet you don’t kiss her with your eyes closed
I bet you’re still walkin’ on a tightrope
Miss me so much, you’ve been goin’ psycho
You ain’t gotta say it, baby, I know
It’s a thin line between all this love and hate
And if you switch sides, you’re gon’ have to claim your place
So baby, this time you’re gon’ have to seal your fate
Yeah baby, this time you’re gon’ have to seal your fate
And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
(Juice WRLD)
Hate me, hate me, tell me how you hate me
Tell me how I’m trash and you could easily replace me
Tell me that I’m strung out, wasted on the daily
Prolly ’cause there’s no one around me numbin’ all my pain
Prolly ’cause there’s no umbrella to shield me from all the rain
Probably because you’re the one playin’ the mind games
You hate me because I don’t let you play no mind games
They give me migraines and damage my brain
Date me, break me, easily replace me
Hopefully you see it clear, hopefully it’s HD
Bet you wonder why the last few months I’ve been spacey
In your head, I sing…
(Ellie Goulding & Juice WRLD)
And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
(Ellie Goulding)
It’s a thin line between all this love and hate (Okay)
And if you switch sides, you’re gon’ have to claim your place (Okay)
So baby, this time you’re gon’ have to seal your fate (Okay)
Yeah baby, this time you’re gon’ have to seal your fate (Okay)
(Ellie Goulding & Juice WRLD)
And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
Tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
Tell me how you hate me
Lies, tell me lies, tell me how you hate me
Tell me how you hate me
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
Writer/s: Andrew Wotman, Brittany Hazzard, Ellie Goulding, Jarad Higgins, Jason Evigan, Jordan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Stefan Johnson
