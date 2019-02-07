juice-wrld-announces-new-album-a-deathrace-for-love

Juice WRLD has announced his upcoming sophomore album A Deathrace for Love. The album follows his solo debut Goodbye & Good Riddance, which included the viral hits “Lucid Dreams” and “Wasted” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. The sophomore release is set to arrive on March 8. “I’m losing my mind and I’m loving every minute,” he wrote on Twitter. “just in time for the drop of the album…MARCH 8th…”

Juice WRLD’s latest release, the collaborative album WRLD On Drugs with Future, dropped in October, featuring the single “Fine China.” In December, the vocalist announced that he’d be joining Nicki Minaj on the European leg of her 2019 world tour. He recently released the video for “No Issue” featuring Future. Check out his album announcement below.